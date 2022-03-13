Courier Capital LLC Has $3 Million Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 81.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,495 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 61,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,312,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,446,798. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $46.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.62.

