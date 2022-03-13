Courier Capital LLC Has $4.18 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Courier Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,497 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,373,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,952,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,733 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,784,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,042 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,563,874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,887,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,346,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,517,300 shares of company stock valued at $121,339,113. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Argus raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.06.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.92. 35,283,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,712,770. The company has a market cap of $359.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.12. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $91.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

