Courier Capital LLC Sells 25 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Courier Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $48,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.76, for a total value of $1,206,874.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total value of $1,826,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC traded down $8.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $436.30. 1,175,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,588. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $300.93 and a twelve month high of $490.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.61.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.27.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

