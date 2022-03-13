Courier Capital LLC Sells 681 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,615 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DIS traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.75. 7,048,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,926,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $239.87 billion, a PE ratio of 78.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.87. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $129.26 and a 52 week high of $198.54.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.32.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

