Cowen Lowers Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Price Target to $18.00

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SGFY. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Signify Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Signify Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.33.
Shares of NYSE SGFY opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 148.65. Signify Health has a 1 year low of $11.11 and a 1 year high of $31.91.
In other news, EVP Laurel Douty acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGFY. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Signify Health during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Signify Health by 35.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Signify Health by 19.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Signify Health by 53.8% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Signify Health by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period.
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
