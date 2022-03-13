Cowen Lowers Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Price Target to $18.00

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SGFY. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Signify Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Signify Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of NYSE SGFY opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 148.65. Signify Health has a 1 year low of $11.11 and a 1 year high of $31.91.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $181.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.26 million. Signify Health had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Signify Health will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Laurel Douty acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGFY. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Signify Health during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Signify Health by 35.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Signify Health by 19.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Signify Health by 53.8% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Signify Health by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

