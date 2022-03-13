CRA International, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

CRA International has increased its dividend by 15.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. CRA International has a payout ratio of 21.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CRA International to earn $5.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ CRAI opened at $84.13 on Friday. CRA International has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.62 and its 200 day moving average is $93.83. The company has a market cap of $622.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. CRA International had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $134.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CRA International will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRAI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 439.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CRA International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in CRA International in the fourth quarter valued at $431,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CRA International in the fourth quarter valued at $513,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CRA International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

