Craig Hallum Boosts Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Price Target to $150.00

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EBIX stock opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.56. Ebix has a fifty-two week low of $24.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 2.57.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $266.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.50 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBIX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ebix by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ebix by 12.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Ebix by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ebix by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ebix by 7.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

