Cranswick’s (CWK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cranswick (LON:CWK – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 4,400 ($57.65) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,325 ($56.67).

Get Cranswick alerts:

LON:CWK opened at GBX 3,290 ($43.11) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,642.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,657.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of £1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38. Cranswick has a 52-week low of GBX 2,600 ($34.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,200 ($55.03).

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.