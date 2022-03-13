Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Buys 66,941 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 81.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 148,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,941 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $10,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 193.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $58.07. 9,182,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,946,430. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $55.11 and a 52 week high of $70.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.86.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

