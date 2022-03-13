Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Grows Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,872,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948,754 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,461,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687,973 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,399,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,108,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.26. The company had a trading volume of 9,423,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,876,869. The stock has a market cap of $197.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.27. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

