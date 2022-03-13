Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 26,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 11,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,117,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,020,169. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $111.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.61. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

