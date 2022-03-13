Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Increases Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 199.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 84 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $273.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,841,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,845. The company has a 50-day moving average of $294.01 and a 200 day moving average of $331.70. The company has a market cap of $97.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.21 and a 1 year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Citigroup upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Redburn Partners lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.90.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

