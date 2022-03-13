Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Raises Stock Position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 14,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

BATS:NEAR traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $49.58. 655,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.83 and a 200-day moving average of $49.97.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.