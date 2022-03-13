Critical Analysis: Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) & Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) and Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.9% of Alibaba Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of Phreesia shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of Alibaba Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Phreesia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Alibaba Group and Phreesia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alibaba Group 2 3 23 0 2.75 Phreesia 0 3 9 0 2.75

Alibaba Group presently has a consensus target price of $200.84, suggesting a potential upside of 131.62%. Phreesia has a consensus target price of $62.75, suggesting a potential upside of 137.42%. Given Phreesia’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Phreesia is more favorable than Alibaba Group.

Profitability

This table compares Alibaba Group and Phreesia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alibaba Group 7.86% 10.84% 6.91% Phreesia -40.51% -18.66% -16.22%

Volatility & Risk

Alibaba Group has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phreesia has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alibaba Group and Phreesia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alibaba Group $109.48 billion 2.15 $22.98 billion $3.73 23.25 Phreesia $148.68 million 9.11 -$27.29 million ($1.61) -16.42

Alibaba Group has higher revenue and earnings than Phreesia. Phreesia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alibaba Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alibaba Group beats Phreesia on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale. The Cloud Computing segment consists of Alibaba Cloud, which offers elastic computing, database, storage and content delivery network, large scale computing, security, management and application, big data analytics, a machine learning platform, and other services provide for enterprises of different sizes across various industries. The Digital Media & Entertainment segment relates to the Youko Tudou and UC Browser business. The Innovation Initiatives and Others segment includes businesses such as AutoNavi, DingTalk, Tmall Genie, and others. The company was founded by Chung Tsai and Yun Ma on June 28, 1999 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

Phreesia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc. is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products. Its solutions include health systems, multi-specialty, and federally qualified health centers (FQHCs). The company was founded by Chaim Indig and Evan Roberts in January 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

