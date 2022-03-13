Critical Analysis: IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) & Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI)

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) and Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Power Integrations has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for IPG Photonics and Power Integrations, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IPG Photonics 1 3 3 0 2.29 Power Integrations 0 2 3 0 2.60

IPG Photonics presently has a consensus price target of $184.71, indicating a potential upside of 66.71%. Power Integrations has a consensus price target of $106.80, indicating a potential upside of 22.53%. Given IPG Photonics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe IPG Photonics is more favorable than Power Integrations.

Profitability

This table compares IPG Photonics and Power Integrations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IPG Photonics 19.06% 10.10% 8.84% Power Integrations 23.38% 18.97% 17.10%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.8% of IPG Photonics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Power Integrations shares are held by institutional investors. 32.9% of IPG Photonics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Power Integrations shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IPG Photonics and Power Integrations’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IPG Photonics $1.46 billion 4.02 $278.42 million $5.16 21.47 Power Integrations $703.28 million 7.33 $164.41 million $2.68 32.52

IPG Photonics has higher revenue and earnings than Power Integrations. IPG Photonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Power Integrations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Power Integrations beats IPG Photonics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

IPG Photonics Company Profile (Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals. The company was founded by Valentin P. Gapontsev and Igor Samartsev in 1990 and is headquartered in Oxford, MA.

Power Integrations Company Profile (Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc. engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use. The company was founded by Steven J. Sharp on March 25, 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.