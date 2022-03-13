Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Neogen by 40.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Neogen by 8.5% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 97.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 789,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,327,000 after buying an additional 389,752 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 4.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 148,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after buying an additional 5,843 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,184,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,432,000 after buying an additional 21,699 shares during the period. 92.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $28,562.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $33.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.81. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.20 and a beta of 0.56.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Neogen had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $130.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

