Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $433,000 Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in ExlService by 4.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 14.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 101,422.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 9,128 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 58.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 270,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,703,000 after buying an additional 99,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 107.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 7,853 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total value of $33,322.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXLS shares. Bank of America raised ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen raised ExlService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.20.

Shares of EXLS opened at $125.14 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.78 and a 12-month high of $146.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.37.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

