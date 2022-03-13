Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $488,000 Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average is $19.33.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

GT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Nomura Instinet upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Nomura upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

