Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Invests $423,000 in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 27.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 762.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 54,810 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in MP Materials by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the third quarter valued at $85,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 21.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $53.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 3.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.34.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.47 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other MP Materials news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,152,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 428,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $19,383,734.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,636,876 shares of company stock worth $202,934,740. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MP. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.89.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

