Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,010 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,919 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amedisys during the third quarter worth $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in Amedisys during the third quarter worth $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Amedisys by 59.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amedisys by 18.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 55.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMED. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amedisys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.33.

Shares of AMED opened at $149.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.12 and a 52-week high of $292.97.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $559.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.18 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.