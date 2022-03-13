Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 18,590 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,590 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNM opened at $27.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.10. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

UNM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.78.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

