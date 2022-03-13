Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 66.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,510 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in PTC by 67.9% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in PTC by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PTC by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of PTC during the third quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

Shares of PTC stock opened at $103.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.10. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $101.64 and a one year high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 27.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PTC. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.11.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $580,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $434,966.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC Company Profile (Get Rating)

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.