CryptoBlades Market Cap Reaches $4.40 Million (SKILL)

CryptoBlades (CURRENCY:SKILL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 13th. In the last seven days, CryptoBlades has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. One CryptoBlades coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.15 or 0.00013240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoBlades has a market capitalization of $4.40 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00045958 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,554.54 or 0.06567846 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,802.38 or 0.99762686 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00041668 BTC.

About CryptoBlades

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,458 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto

