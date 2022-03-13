CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) Short Interest Update

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 120.7% from the February 13th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.1 days.

Shares of CTT – Correios De Portugal stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.72. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622. CTT – Correios De Portugal has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $6.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.05.

CTT – Correios de Portugal SA engages in the provision postal and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Mail, Express and Parcels, Financial Services and Retail, and Bank. The Mail segment includes postal financial services and retail products, payments related with collection of invoices and fines, and integrated solutions and tolls.

