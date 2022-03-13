Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,286 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

HMN opened at $40.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.54. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $44.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.79 and a 200 day moving average of $39.66.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $61,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

