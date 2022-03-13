Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $330,000 Stock Position in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,994 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 21.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,556,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,438 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 877.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,571,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,807 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 31.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,273,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,580,000 after acquiring an additional 540,508 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 57.1% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,411,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,118,000 after acquiring an additional 512,787 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 25.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,174,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,382,000 after acquiring an additional 439,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

LBRT opened at $15.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $17.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 2.59.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $683.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 11,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $142,515.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,288,500 shares of company stock worth $84,602,542. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Oilfield Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.82.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

