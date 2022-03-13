Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $351,000 Stock Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GRBK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 181.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 109,084 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 194,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 18,253 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,718,000 after purchasing an additional 552,938 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $150,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $21.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average of $24.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.55. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.82 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 7.95.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 25.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GRBK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Brick Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

