Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CURO Group were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. 38.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CURO Group alerts:

Shares of CURO opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.14, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.70. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $11.53 and a one year high of $20.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 2.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average of $16.00.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. CURO Group had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $224.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

CURO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CURO Group in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CURO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CURO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

CURO Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CURO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.