Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) by 356.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,246 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HARP. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 208.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HARP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harpoon Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.28.

HARP opened at $3.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.07. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.71.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 397.64% and a negative return on equity of 69.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

