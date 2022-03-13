CUE Protocol (CUE) 1-Day Volume Tops $14.00

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 13th. One CUE Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $10.77 or 0.00027696 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CUE Protocol has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. CUE Protocol has a market capitalization of $82,051.96 and $14.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00045958 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,554.54 or 0.06567846 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,802.38 or 0.99762686 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00041668 BTC.

CUE Protocol Coin Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using US dollars.

