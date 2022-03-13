Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Cummins by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its position in shares of Cummins by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.08.

In related news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total transaction of $203,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total transaction of $88,193.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,018,276. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,186,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,502. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.60. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.50 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

Cummins announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

