CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Brokerages predict that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) will post ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.26). CuriosityStream posted earnings of ($0.97) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CuriosityStream.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reduced their price target on CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on CuriosityStream from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

NASDAQ CURI traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.73. CuriosityStream has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $17.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.57.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CURI. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 100.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Signify Wealth purchased a new position in CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

