Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $567.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) will announce $567.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $539.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $596.15 million. Curtiss-Wright reported sales of $597.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year sales of $2.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Curtiss-Wright.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CW. StockNews.com cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 8,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $1,389,514.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,446 shares of company stock valued at $3,136,316. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 15.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,797,000 after purchasing an additional 14,423 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CW traded down $1.31 on Tuesday, hitting $146.13. 167,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,356. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.41 and a 200 day moving average of $132.56. Curtiss-Wright has a twelve month low of $111.26 and a twelve month high of $162.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

About Curtiss-Wright (Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Curtiss-Wright (CW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.