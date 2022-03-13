Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Trading 4.2% Higher Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $8.47 and last traded at $8.42. 744 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 516,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 26.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTOS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Custom Truck One Source has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

In other Custom Truck One Source news, EVP Thomas R. Rich bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $114,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,848,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $14,916,959.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.43. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.24.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile (NYSE:CTOS)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

