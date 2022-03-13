CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Brokerages predict that CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.86 billion and the lowest is $1.60 billion. CVR Energy posted sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full-year sales of $7.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $7.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.48 billion to $7.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CVR Energy.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.18) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank upgraded CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVR Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

Shares of CVR Energy stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.28. 1,540,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,355. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. CVR Energy has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $26.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 44.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,503,000 after buying an additional 606,264 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 18.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,682,000 after buying an additional 174,477 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,723,000 after buying an additional 103,591 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 614,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after buying an additional 198,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after buying an additional 16,260 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVR Energy (Get Rating)

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVR Energy (CVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.