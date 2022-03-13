CX Institutional Acquires 2,357 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.6% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 120,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 71,044 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 309,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,844,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 82,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,036,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,198. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.61. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.44 and a 12-month high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

