CX Institutional Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

CX Institutional cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $62,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.15. 33,712,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,907,895. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.66. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $43.92 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

