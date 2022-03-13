CX Institutional Purchases 5,410 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 148.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW traded down $2.34 on Friday, reaching $203.86. The company had a trading volume of 886,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $227.62 and its 200 day moving average is $228.76. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.79 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.08.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

