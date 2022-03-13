CX Institutional Sells 12,039 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

CX Institutional lessened its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,039 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned about 0.22% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

NASDAQ QQQJ traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $26.66. 199,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,796. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $36.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.61.

