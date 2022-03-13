Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Short Interest Down 56.3% in February

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the February 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DFIHY stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.68. 208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,140. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Dairy Farm International has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $22.67.

Dairy Farm International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of retail products. It operates through the following business segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The Food segment comprises of supermarket, hypermarket, and convenience store businesses.

