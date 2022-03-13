Daniel E. Horn Sells 7,638 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) Stock

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2022

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) insider Daniel E. Horn sold 7,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total value of $942,147.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:AMR opened at $132.73 on Friday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $137.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.44 by $2.01. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 324.63% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.00) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc will post 20.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,497 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,755,000 after acquiring an additional 304,641 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,089 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,721,000 after buying an additional 500,898 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 9.1% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 897,017 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,662,000 after buying an additional 75,082 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. increased its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 427,175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,079,000 after buying an additional 198,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 338,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,854,000 after purchasing an additional 94,800 shares in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on AMR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.