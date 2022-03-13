Daniel E. Horn Sells 7,638 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) Stock

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) insider Daniel E. Horn sold 7,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total value of $942,147.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:AMR opened at $132.73 on Friday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $137.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.44 by $2.01. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 324.63% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.00) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc will post 20.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,497 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,755,000 after acquiring an additional 304,641 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,089 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,721,000 after buying an additional 500,898 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 9.1% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 897,017 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,662,000 after buying an additional 75,082 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. increased its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 427,175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,079,000 after buying an additional 198,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 338,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,854,000 after purchasing an additional 94,800 shares in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on AMR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

