Daniel E. Horn Sells 7,638 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) Stock

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) insider Daniel E. Horn sold 7,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total value of $942,147.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE:AMR opened at $132.73 on Friday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $137.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.13.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.44 by $2.01. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 324.63% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.00) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc will post 20.47 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have commented on AMR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.