Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €45.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €45.00 ($48.91) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €76.00 ($82.61) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($58.70) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($69.57) price objective on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($58.70) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €51.00 ($55.43) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €59.38 ($64.54).

EPA:BN opened at €51.04 ($55.48) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €55.02 and its 200-day moving average price is €56.52. Danone has a 1-year low of €61.87 ($67.25) and a 1-year high of €72.13 ($78.40).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

