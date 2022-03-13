Dash (DASH) Reaches Market Cap of $1.02 Billion

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. One Dash coin can now be bought for approximately $96.41 or 0.00250142 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Dash has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. Dash has a market cap of $1.02 billion and $197.42 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00011951 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004918 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000795 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00034370 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 64% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.58 or 0.00951130 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About Dash

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,622,819 coins. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

