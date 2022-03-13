Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Deluxe from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

DLX stock opened at $30.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.50. Deluxe has a one year low of $28.08 and a one year high of $48.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $570.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.57 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Deluxe by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Deluxe by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Deluxe during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Deluxe during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deluxe during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

