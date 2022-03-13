Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €59.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($64.13) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €77.00 ($83.70) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($70.65) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($70.65) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($65.22) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($72.83) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Post currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €64.54 ($70.15).

DPW opened at €42.90 ($46.63) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €50.72 and a 200 day moving average price of €54.01. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($33.17) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($44.91).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

