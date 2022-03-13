Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,500 ($19.65) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,870 ($24.50) to GBX 1,910 ($25.03) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,700 ($22.27) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,675 ($21.95) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,680 ($22.01) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.96) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,657.29 ($21.71).

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,546.60 ($20.26) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of £78.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,599.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,533.57. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of GBX 1,255.40 ($16.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,737 ($22.76).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.92%.

In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($21.10), for a total transaction of £547,899.10 ($717,897.14).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

