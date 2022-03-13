Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($70.65) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DPW. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($72.83) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($65.22) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($70.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($72.83) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €77.00 ($83.70) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Post presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €64.54 ($70.15).

Shares of DPW opened at €42.90 ($46.63) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €50.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €54.01. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($33.17) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($44.91).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

