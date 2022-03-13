Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Price Target Cut to C$13.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at National Bankshares from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 72.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DXT. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James set a C$12.00 price objective on Dexterra Group and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Dexterra Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.

TSE:DXT opened at C$7.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Dexterra Group has a 1 year low of C$5.72 and a 1 year high of C$9.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.32. The company has a market cap of C$491.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67.

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

