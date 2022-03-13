DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Raised to $165.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $161.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DKS. Wedbush dropped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Gordon Haskett lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.56.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DKS stock opened at $107.62 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.26 and its 200-day moving average is $119.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.70.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 12.61%.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $91,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total value of $538,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,027. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,873,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,318,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $277,668,000 after acquiring an additional 360,476 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,787,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,931,000. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods (Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.