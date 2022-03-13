Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.800-$6.900 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.69 billion.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,412,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,705. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.97. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $130.10 and a one year high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 78.38%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

